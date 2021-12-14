FILE - Harvard University professor Charles Lieber departs federal court, in Boston, Jan. 30, 2020, following his arrest on allegations he hid his involvement in a program designed to recruit people with knowledge of foreign technology and intellectual property to China. Jury selection is slated to start Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in the trial of Lieber, the former chair of Harvard's department of chemistry and chemical biology. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)