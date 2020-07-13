BOSTON (AP) — Boston police are investigating a pair of fatal shootings that occurred a little more than an hour apart early Sunday morning in two separate city neighborhoods.
The first shooting was reported at about 12:50 a.m. in Roxbury, according to a post on the department's website.
Officers reponding to call about a shooting found the victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The second shooting occurred just before 2 a.m. in Mattapan.
The victim was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
Both victims were male but no names were released.
No arrests were announced and the police appealed to the public for information about either shooting.
