BOSTON (AP) — A major Massachusetts teachers union is accusing the state's top education official of pressuring more than a dozen school districts for asking them to come up with plans for in-person learning.
"In light of the stark discrepancy between local public health data and your reopening plan, I am requesting a timeline by which you anticipate providing in-person instruction for the majority of your students," Jeffrey Riley, commissioner of the Department of Elementary & Secondary Education, wrote in a letter to 16 districts currently teaching only remotely, according to the Boston Herald.
All the districts are at low risk of community transmission of the coronavirus, according to state data.
The president of the Massachusetts Teachers Association called Riley's directive a threat.
"Having failed to provide adequate guidance or state support to make it possible for our public schools to open safely, State Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley and Governor Charlie Baker have the gall to threaten 16 communities that have wisely chosen not to pursue in-person learning at this time," Merrie Najimy said in a statement.
The districts are Amesbury, Bourne, Boxford, East Longmeadow, Gardner, Pittsfield, Provincetown, West Springfield, Berkshire Arts and Technology Charter Public, Hoosac Valley, Gill-Montague, Mohawk Trail, Mohawk Trail/Hawlemont, Manchester Essex, Belmont and Watertown.
PARTY CHARGES
Charges have been filed against a Massachusetts couple and their teenage child for allegedly hosting an underage drinking party that forced a high school to switch to remote-only learning to start the school year, police said.
Sudbury police Chief Scott Nix confirmed to The MetroWest Daily News on Monday that his department has filed charges of violating the state's social host law.
No names were released because the case will first go in front of a clerk magistrate, who will determine if there is enough evidence for the case to go before a judge.
When police broke up the Sept. 11 party, several people ran into the woods and other partygoers gave officers fake names.
Because so many of the partygoers could not be identified, and they did not take measures to prevent transmission of the coronavirus, Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School Superintendent Bella Wong decided that instead of starting the school year with a hybrid learning model, the school would start fully remote.
VIRUS BY THE NUMBERS
Massachusetts reported 11 newly confirmed coronavirus deaths and about 140 newly confirmed cases Tuesday, pushing the state's confirmed COVID-19 death toll to nearly 9,120 and its confirmed caseload to more than 125,800.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests was less than 1%. The true number of cases is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
There were nearly 370 people reported hospitalized Tuesday because of COVID-19, with nearly 70 in intensive care units.
The number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 related deaths at care homes rose to nearly 5,990 or about 64% of all confirmed and probable deaths in Massachusetts attributed to the disease.
A look at coronavirus news from around New England:
NEW HAMPSHIRE
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence briefly and indirectly lamented a "heartbreaking moment" in the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday, referring to the 200,000 U.S. lives lost without mentioning the actual number.
The milestone was reported by Johns Hopkins University, based on figures supplied by state health authorities. The real toll is thought to be much higher, however, in part because many COVID-19 deaths probably were ascribed to other causes.
Speaking at a campaign rally in Gilford, Pence devoted about 6 minutes of his speech to the pandemic, for the most part praising efforts to manufacture ventilators, conduct widespread testing and develop a vaccine.
"We're slowing the spread, we're protecting the vulnerable, we're saving lives," he said.
He mentioned the dead only briefly before pivoting back to praise.
"In the midst of this pandemic we've come to a heartbreaking moment. It's a heartbreaking milestone. There's not a day gone by that I haven't thought of families that have lost loved ones in the midst of this pandemic. Know that you've always been in our hearts and you'll remain in our prayers," he said.
"But I truly do believe because of what we've all done together, because of the president's early action putting the health of America first, because of what our first responders and doctors and nurses have done all along the way, because of the compassion, and care and cooperation of the American people, I know in my heart that we have saved hundreds of thousands of American lives," he said.
In other coronavirus-related developments:
TESTING COSTS
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan and eight of her colleagues are raising concerns about people being charged for coronavirus tests.
Under federal law enacted this year, insurers are required to cover costs associated with testing for the virus. But Hassan, a New Hampshire Democrat, and other senators said they have heard from constituents who have received unexpected bills.
In a letter to top health plan executives Tuesday, the senators asked nearly a dozen questions about their testing policies and requested answers by Sept. 30.
Hassan took the lead in sending the letters, which were also signed by fellow New Hampshire Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen.
THE NUMBERS
As of Monday, 7,990 people in New Hampshire had tested positive for the virus, an increase of 38 from the previous day. The number of deaths stood at 438.
The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire has risen over the past two weeks from 29 new cases per day on Sept. 7 to 33 new cases per day on Sept. 21.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia or death.
MAINE
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — State officials have opened an investigation into an outbreak of coronavirus that forced a school to move into full-time remote learning mode, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday.
The outbreak at Sanford High School and Sanford Regional Technical Center has affected a dozen people so far, Maine CDC director Nirav Shah said. He declined to say how many of the affected people are students and how many are school staff.
The Sanford investigation is the first the state has opened at a public school, Shah said. Sanford Superintendent Matt Nelson has said in a letter to the community that the school will be in remote mode for at least two weeks.
The school is located in York County, which has been the site of several coronavirus outbreaks in recent weeks. An outbreak at the York County Jail, which is tied to a larger outbreak stemming from a northern Maine wedding, remains under investigation, Shah said.
"These latest outbreaks, in and around Sanford in particular, are continued evidence of our heightened concern for that area," he said.
In other news related to the pandemic in Maine:
MORE TESTING
State officials also said Tuesday that anyone in Maine can now get tested for coronavirus without the need for a separate order from a healthcare provider.
The rule change means testing sites in Maine can test anyone over the age of 12 months who believes they might need a test.
The Maine CDC said in a statement that testing should still be used wisely, and it does not recommend that residents get tested merely for peace of mind.
RECOVERY GRANTS
Maine plans to make about $95 million in coronavirus pandemic recovery grants available to businesses and nonprofit organizations in the state.
Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said the grants are a second phase of funding available via the Maine Economic Recovery Grant Program. Up to $5 million of the money will be set aside to support businesses that are less than a year old, she said.
The grant program is designed to "help sustain the viability of Maine's small businesses and nonprofit," the governor's office said in a statement. It's not intended to replace lost profits.
The state plans to start taking applications for the grants on Wednesday and continue to do so through Oct. 23. The grants will be awarded in November.
THE NUMBERS
Another 42 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state, the Maine Center for Disease Control said Monday.
The total number of confirmed cases is more than 5,100, the Maine CDC said. The number of deaths remained 140. The average number of new cases per day increased to 34. It was 29 a week ago.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
CARES ACT
Maine has received more than $6.6 million in the third installment of CARES Act funding to help affordable housing and businesses as well as improve coronavirus prevention and response.
The funding arrives at a time when many Maine communities are continuing to struggle with the economic impacts of the pandemic, Republican Sen. Susan Collins said.
"Maine's state agencies and local governments are working hard to provide seniors, individuals with disabilities, and low-income families with safe and affordable homes that promote their health, independence, and overall wellbeing," Collins said.
