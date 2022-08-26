LYNN, Mass. (AP) — A top law enforcement official in Massachusetts said Wednesday that it appears that a 31-year-old woman shot and killed her father, her brother-in-law, and her brother-in-law's father, before taking her own life.
The woman killed her 66-year-old father and her 34-year-old brother-in-law at one address in Lynn, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) north of Boston on Tuesday afternoon, before shooting her 56-year-old brother-in-law's father at another location, Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett said.
The woman was later found dead in a vehicle in a supermarket parking lot of a self-inflicted wound, he said.
No names were released and the motive for the shootings remains under investigation, he said.
Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson and police Chief Christopher Reddy said Tuesday there is no danger to the public.
"Our thoughts go out to the victims of this tragedy and we send our sincerest condolences to the families affected," Nicholson said in a statement.
