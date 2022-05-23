OXFORD, Mass. (AP) — One of five people injured in a house fire in Oxford has died, authorities said Sunday.
More than a dozen fire departments responded to the Friday morning fire. Two adults, two children and a police officer were hospitalized. Authorities said Sunday that one of the adults, Jesse Lamoureux, 38, later died.
The fire started in the living room of the two-floor home but the exact cause remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.