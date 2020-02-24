PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A week after Plymouth Rock was defaced with graffiti, it appears as if vandals have targeted the historic Massachusetts town's 9/11 memorial.
A statue of a police officer was knocked over sometime over the weekend, and two nearby lamp posts were knocked over. The statue's head was knocked off. A nearby figure of a firefighter was untouched.
On Feb. 16, Plymouth Rock, the symbolic spot of the Pilgrims landing 400 years ago, was covered in paint. Vandals also targeted the Pilgrim Maiden statue and several other significant spots.
It was not clear of the two vandalism cases are connected.
The Sept. 11 memorial, unveiled in 2004, was privately funded by businessman and former Selectman Richard Quintal, who donated the land the memorial sits on.
No arrests have been announced in either case
