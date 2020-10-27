A voter makes sure his ballot falls into the ballot drop box outside the Boston Public Library, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Boston. Worldy Armand, a 39-year-old Boston resident, was taken into custody late Sunday, hours after he started a fire inside a drop box outside the Boston Public Library in the city's Back Bay neighborhood, authorities said. The box contained more than 120 ballots.

(AP Photo/Elise Amendola)