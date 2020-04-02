Woburn, MA (01801)

Today

Windy with rain likely. High 49F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.