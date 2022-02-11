SALEM, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts psychologist has been charged with possessing hundreds of images of child pornography that prosecutors say were found in a hidden room in his apartment by a contractor renovating the bathroom.
Mark Ternullo, 68, of Danvers, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Thursday in Salem District Court. Bail was set at $10,000.
The owner of the multifamily home in which Ternullo has lived for more than 20 years contacted police on Wednesday, according to a statement from the office of Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.
She told police that a contractor hired to renovate the bathroom in the defendant's apartment found a small hidden room behind the bathtub in which multiple boxes containing explicit images of children were stored, authorities said.
Police then obtained and executed a search warrant.
Ternullo had previously worked at a number of schools and community organizations, The Salem News reported.
The prosecution asked that bail be set at $500,000, citing concern that Ternullo might flee. Defense attorney Mark Dewan sought $1,000 bail, saying his client has a number of health concerns including bladder cancer and diabetes.
