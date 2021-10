FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, file photo, workers toil on the construction of a building project in the Seaport District of Boston. Rules in Boston that set minimums for the participation of city residents, women and people of color as workers on construction projects are not being met by the vast majority of top projects. City data obtained by GBH News shows that for the top 150 projects in Boston in the last five years, less than a third met racial equity goals, none met goals for women and three projects met goals for city residents. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)