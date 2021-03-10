MALDEN, Mass. (AP) — An 86-year-woman walking on the sidewalk was struck and killed by an SUV that crashed through the doors of an auto repair shop across the street, authorities said.
The woman was walking in Malden at about 1:30 p.m. Monday when she was struck, according to a statement from the Middlesex district attorney's office.
The SUV, driven by a 28-year-old man, reversed through the garage doors of the repair shop before striking the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Broadcast video showed the SUV perched atop a brick wall after the crash.
The victim was identified Tuesday as Athena Hartwell, a resident of a nearby senior housing facility.
The driver was taken to the hospital. He has been cited for operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license. His name was not released and a court date has not been scheduled.
The crash remains under investigation.
