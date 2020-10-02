BOSTON (AP) — Boston and nine other communities in Massachusetts are now considered to be at "high risk" for the coronavirus, a state designation that will delay the next phase of reopening.
In all, 23 cities and towns are now in the "high-risk" category after their infection rate reached 8 or more cases per 100,000 residents.
Besides Boston, the other communities newly designated as high risk are Attleboro, Avon, Dracut, Haverhill, Lowell, Lynnfield, Methuen, Middleton, North Andover and Springfield. State health officials announced the updated list Wednesday night.
The label means those cities and towns won't be allowed to move to the next stage of reopening on Monday. Gyms, museums and libraries will remain limited to 40% of capacity and indoor performance venues will stay closed, among other restrictions.
Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux said Thursday that 11 members of the city's fire department had tested positive for COVID-19, and one was hospitalized in serious condition. They included nine firefighters and two dispatchers. The department has 94 firefighters and eight dispatchers.
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said Wednesday that young people and house parties are driving some of the increase in his city, which is home to several large universities. Half the recent cases have been among people under age 29, Walsh said, adding that an increase in complaints about noisy gatherings suggests that house parties are also playing a role.
"We want to make sure that we stop the increase before it comes to a point where we're having the entire city shut down again," he said.
Other cities already in the high risk category include New Bedford, Nantucket and Worcester.
LATEST NUMBERS
State public health officials on Thursday reported more than 700 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 — the largest number for a single day since the end of May.
Officials also reported 32 new deaths, pushing the death toll in Massachusetts to at least 9,265.
Total cases surged past 130,460.
A look at coronavirus news from around New England:
NEW HAMPSHIRE
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — There have been 47 cases of COVID-19 reported among residents and staff at a long-term care facility in Bedford in the last 10 days, New Hampshire health officials said Thursday
Health Commissioner Lori Shibinette said 33 of the cases involved residents at the Bedford Hills Center and 14 involved staff members.
“That is a testament to how quickly COVID-19 moves,” she said during the regular virus briefing with Gov. Chris Sununu.
She also said the Ward Health Center in Windham has three cases among residents and one in a staff member.
CHURCH CASES
The New Hampshire Attorney General's office says a COVID-19 outbreak at a Portsmouth church possibly came from the traditional practice of using shared items.
WMUR-TV reports that a letter to the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Boston, said the church was first notified by Portsmouth health officials on July 25 that the Greek Orthodox practice of using a single, shared chalice and spoon was in violation of the state’s guidance for places of worship.
The letter says the practice seems to have continued and must be modified in order for the church to remain in compliance with state rules about coronavirus precautions.
During his briefing, Sununu said it was his understanding that church officials disagree with the state requirements.
“We don’t want our guidance to interfere with how people practice their religion,” Sununu said, but the state is going to work to make sure the church understand the risks.
An email to the church was not immediately returned on Thursday.
WEARY OF COVID
New Hampshire health officials say some people are “weary” of personal restrictions imposed to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.
Elizabeth Daly, infectious disease chief of the state Department of Health and Human Services, says people need to do their part in answering calls from state officials and following their guidance.
“Sometimes people have a tough time accepting that news initially, not being very nice to people who are calling them,” Daly said.
She said eventually people comply.
“It's not so much an issue of compliance, we can work through that,” Daly said. “It’s more the initial reluctance to quarantine or pushing back on having to quarantine.”
MAINE
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The median age of people who contract coronavirus in the state of Maine is trending downward.
The median age was 51.3 from March through the end of May, and it dipped to 41.4 for the months of June through September, Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention director Nirav Shah said Thursday. He said one of the reasons for the drop in the median age is an increase in economic and social activity in recent months.
The drop in median age is a good motivator to observe social distancing and take other precautions, Shah said. Other states have seen drops in the median age of coronavirus sufferers followed by more cases in older individuals who are at higher risk, he said.
Maine has had more than 5,400 cases and 142 deaths in total.
RHODE ISLAND
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — More than 100 students at Johnson & Wales University have been quarantined after 31 people who attend the school's Providence campus tested positive for COVID-19.
University officials announced the quarantine measures Wednesday evening, adding that the students who tested positive all lived in off-campus housing and are experiencing mild symptoms.
Other COVID-19 clusters have been reported at Providence College and the University of Rhode Island, where students have gathered in groups off-campus.
Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo on says irresponsible behavior by young people is a leading factor in a recent increase in infections. Officials said 170 people had tested positive earlier this week in the highest single-day number since last spring.
LATEST NUMBERS
The Rhode Island Department of Health on Thursday reported three new coronavirus deaths and nearly 170 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
That pushes the total death toll to 1,117, and the number of known cases now surpasses 24,900.
Health officials say 94 patients were hospitalized as of Tuesday, the most recent day for which data was available. Six were in intensive care and seven were on ventilators.
