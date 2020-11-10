BOSTON (AP) — City officials in Methuen temporarily closed city hall on Monday following at least four confirmed coronavirus cases in different city departments over the past week.
Officials said all close contacts of those who tested positive have been contacted and the Methuen Board of Health Agent has been notified.
Mayor Neil Perry said he's also working with the public works, human resources, and inspectional services departments to ensure the building is thoroughly cleaned and sanitized. In the meantime, city employees will be working remotely.
"While we take each case in the city seriously and understand that these situations can create worry and anxiety, this situation is not reason to panic," Perry said.
BOSTON DEMONSTRATORS
Boston officials are urging people who took to the city's streets in recent days to celebrate or protest the presidential election outcome to get tested for the coronavirus.
"If you were around any large crowds this weekend — or just want to get tested — we have a map and list of #COVID19 testing locations, as well as a list of mobile pop-up testing sites across the City of Boston," officials tweeted from the city's account.
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh has said city officials are working to boost access to testing as virus cases surge in the state and across the country.
Last week he announced two mobile testing teams that are available to anyone free of charge, even if they aren't experiencing any symptoms of the virus.
VIRUS BY THE NUMBERS
On Monday, Massachusetts reported 13 newly confirmed coronavirus deaths and nearly 1,200 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The new deaths pushed the state's confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 9,936 and its confirmed caseload to nearly 168,000.
The true number of cases is likely higher because studies suggest some people can be infected and not feel sick.
There were nearly 590 people reported hospitalized Monday because of confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 143 in intensive care units.
The number of probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported in long-term care facilities rose to 6,494.
