CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A Massachusetts man was convicted in New Hampshire of participating in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, the U.S. attorney's office said.
Malaquia Guillermo, 52, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, and others ordered and distributed the drug in the Lawrence area and had New Hampshire customers in 2018, according to evidence presented during Guillermo's trial. Prosecutors said in December 2018, Guillermo met with someone cooperating with authorities and gave nearly 51 grams of fentanyl in exchange for $1,000.
Guillermo is scheduled to be sentenced on April 23. A co-defendant pleaded guilty in November and is scheduled to be sentenced in March.
