BOSTON (AP) — A fire at a multi-family home in Boston early Friday displaced 19 people and caused an estimated $2 million in damage, fire officials said.
The fire started at the home and spread to two other buildings, a garage and a car, the Boston Fire Department said on Twitter. Porches on the back of the home also collapsed.
No injuries were reported. It's unclear what caused the fire.
