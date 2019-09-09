FILE - This Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019 file photo, shows the Massachusetts Statehouse in Boston. The Massachusetts economy is on a tear, but the surge in new business development is also turbocharging the cost of finding a place to live. As lawmakers filter back to Beacon Hill from the August 2019 break, Gov. Charlie Baker is renewing his call for legislation he said will help local communities produce more housing. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)