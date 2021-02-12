BOSTON (AP) —Long lines formed and confusion spread at a mass coronavirus vaccination site in Massachusetts when reports circulated that there were extra doses available to people who had not made appointments.
Curative, the company operating the site at a Danvers hotel, didn't want the additional doses to go to waste, so workers told patients who were already registered with appointments later in the week to come to the location Wednesday to receive their vaccination, Miranda Gottlieb, a spokesperson for Curative said in an email to The Boston Globe.
But some people reported getting vaccinated even though they did not have an appointment and were not eligible under state guidelines. Massachusetts is currently vaccinating residents age 75 and older.
Vaccinations providers should be managing their supply so that they don't have significant numbers of unused doses, Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday.
"If you don't have an appointment, you won't get a vaccine," the Republican said at a press conference. "We don't believe there should be a cattle call at the end of the day."
It's important that only those eligible for a vaccine receive a vaccine and those who have appointments keep them. Nobody wants to waste doses, Baker said, but providers have to manage doses to the appointments they have.
Jon Shumam, 46, told WBZ-TV that he rushed to the site near his home when he got a call from a friend and within an hour, got vaccinated.
The state this week issued guidance saying clinics with leftover doses should give them out rather than letting them go to waste, even if the recipient is outside the current eligibility rules.
OLDER RESIDENTS-VACCINES
The state has begun hearing what Gov. Baker described as "disturbing reports" of individuals trying to take advantage of a new program that allows caregivers who are accompanying a person 75 or older to a mass vaccination site to also schedule their own vaccination at the same time and location even if they are not 75 or older, Baker said Thursday.
Some people have taken to social media searching for a senior who will bring them along to an appointment or in some cases are asking to be paid to drive them to an appointment in the hopes of getting a dose themselves.
Baker said seniors who need help should only reach out to someone they trust — either a family member or friend or spouse — and should not accept offers from someone they don't know well.
"If you're contacted by somebody soliciting to take you to a site, please report it to the authorities," Baker said.
VIRUS BY THE NUMBERS
The number of newly confirmed coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts rose by 61 on Thursday, pushing the state's confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 14,964 since the start of the pandemic.
The number of newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by more than 2,200 and its confirmed caseload rose to more than 523,000.
The true number of cases is likely higher because studies suggest some people can be infected and not feel sick.
There were more than 1,300 people reported hospitalized Thursday because of confirmed cases of COVID-19, with more than 300 in intensive care units.
The average age of those hospitalized was 72. There were an estimated more than 50,000 people with current active cases of COVID-19 in the state.
The number of probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported in long-term care facilities rose to 8,303.
More than 987,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Massachusetts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.