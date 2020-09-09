BOSTON (AP) — A Boston-based coronavirus testing lab that counts dozens of nursing homes among its clients has been suspended by the state after it returned nearly 400 false positive tests, state officials say.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health opened an investigation in early August after it became aware of an unusually high positive rate of COVID-19 tests reported by Orig3n Laboratory, the agency said in a statement Tuesday.
Retests found at least 383 false positives that were actually negative.
The state late last month notified Orig3n of "three significant certification deficiencies that put patients at immediate risk of harm," including failure of the lab's director to provide overall management and a failure to document the daily sanitizing of equipment used for coronavirus testing.
The state issued the genetics lab a statement of deficiency last Friday, and the lab must now respond with a written plan of correction by Sept. 14, according to the department.
An Orig3n spokesman told Gannett New England, which first reported the story last week, that the false positives were due to "human error" at the beginning of the laboratory testing process that caused some tests to become contaminated.
The spokesperson, Tony Plohoros, said the lab is working with state health officials to correct problems at the facility.
About 60 nursing homes have been clients of the lab, state authorities said.
Somerville Moves To Phase 3
The Boston suburb of Somerville on Tuesday became the last community in the state to allow gyms, martial arts studios, music classes and some other businesses to reopen under the third phase of the state's coronavirus recovery.
While virtually the entire state moved into the third phase in July, Somerville Mayor Joe Curtatone proceeded with caution, twice pushing back phase 3, citing a raise in the number of cases and the continued dangers of the virus.
Businesses reopening Tuesday must meet strict safety requirements and have a city-approved health and safety plan, the mayor's office said in a statement last week.
Museums, movie theaters, and interactive attractions are still not allowed to reopen.
Somerville also continues to limit the number of people allowed to gather in one place either indoors or outdoors to 10.
Updated Statistics
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 168 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and eight additional fatalities.
There have now been more than 121,000 confirmed cases in the state and 8,900 deaths.
The number of people in the hospital with the disease Tuesday was up to 368, with 47 of those patients in intensive care.
The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Massachusetts has declined over the past two weeks, going from almost 373 on Aug. 24 to nearly 336 on Monday, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering
The seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Massachusetts dropped over the past two weeks, going from 2.06% on Aug. 24 to 1.59% on Monday, Johns Hopkins said.
A look at coronavirus news from around New England:
NEW HAMPSHIRE
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic changed not just how candidates campaigned leading up to Tuesday's state primary, but the act of voting itself.
Temporary changes to state law allowed anyone with concerns about the virus to vote by absentee ballot. Those who voted in person stood 6 feet apart in line and were greeted by volunteers sitting behind plexiglass shields. Some communities required voters to wear masks, while setting aside separate areas for those who declined to wear a mask or couldn’t do so for health reasons.
“It was as smooth as silk,” said Reed Cotton, of Concord, who wore a mask and gloves and was carrying her toddler grandson. She considered getting an absentee ballot, but decided to go vote, instead, since the number of coronavirus cases was so low.
Some voters in Concord didn’t want to part with tradition; they planned to vote in person all along.
“I’m free!” exclaimed Mick Swanwick to his wife, Susan. They removed their masks after leaving the polling place. “It was needlessly elaborate, but it seemed safe enough,” he said.
In other coronavirus-related developments:
UNH Testing
The University of New Hampshire is testing students for the coronavirus in a new lab on campus that uses self-swabbing home kits developed at the school.
UNH says the Durham lab can screen for COVID-19 on at least 4,000 samples a day. Tests results can be generated in under 48 hours.
The testing procedure uses what is known as pooled testing where individual samples are combined and tested together to allow for faster results. The test is a less invasive nose swab that students can perform, put in a test tube with a specially created barcoded label and drop off at a designated site on a specific day.
Students will be tested every four days during the semester. If a positive result comes back the student is contacted by university and state health officials and will have a second test by a healthcare provider. If the second test is positive, the student will need to quarantine and contact tracing will begin.
Hampton Beach
The traffic pattern on a main road near Hampton Beach is returning to what it was before the coronavirus pandemic hit, New Hampshire traffic officials said Tuesday.
Maintenance crews assisted the town of Hampton in removing the Ocean Boulevard northbound detour, returning Ashworth Avenue and Route 1A (Ocean Boulevard) to the pre-COVID-19, one-way traffic pattern, officials said.
A portion of the boulevard had been closed to traffic since May to create a wider walking mall to allow individuals to socially distance amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Numbers
As of Tuesday, 7,494 people had tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, an increase of 21 from the previous day. The number of deaths remained at 433.
The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire has risen over the past two weeks from 19 new cases per day on Aug. 24 to 29 new cases per day on Sept. 7.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia or death.
MAINE
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine students are returning to school in earnest after the Labor Day weekend, but school is going to look a lot different for them.
Most schools are offering a hybrid of in-person and at-home instruction. Students and staffers have to wear masks. Buses are running more frequently and with fewer students in some places.
“We’re all in the same boat. We’re all scared. We’re all nervous. We’re all anxious. We want to see students, but there are so many unknowns," Erin Bouchard, an English teacher at Scarborough High School, told the Portland Press Herald.
Bouchard, who is taking a leave of absence to start the school year because of a lack of child care for her own children, said there will be a learning curve, calling it “one class at a time, one hour at a time.”
For some, the first day of school is being delayed. RSU 57 in York County pushed back the start until Sept. 14 after a person associated with the transportation department tested positive for the coronavirus.
In other coronavirus-related news:
New Cases
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday that the number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state increased by 12.
The number of people who have tested positive in Maine stands at 4,713 while the number of patients who have died in Maine is 134, the Maine CDC reported.
The COVID-19 illness results in mild or moderate symptoms in most people, but severe symptoms are more likely in the elderly or those with existing health problems.
RHODE ISLAND
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Two key indicators of how well Rhode Island is containing the coronavirus are heading in the right direction, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.
The seven-day rolling average of daily new confirmed cases in the state dropped over the past two weeks, going from about 104 on Aug. 24 to 42 on Monday.
The seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Rhode Island fell over the past two weeks, going from 1.71% on Aug. 24 to 0.89% on Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins.
The state Department of Health on Tuesday reported 180 new confirmed cases of the disease over the past four days and four additional coronavirus-related deaths.
There have now been nearly 22,600 known cases in the state as well as 1,059 fatalities.
The number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 fell to 73 as of Sunday, the latest day for which the information was available, down from 82 on Friday. Five patients were in intensive care, according to the latest data.
PAPER MASKS
A British company with a factory in Rhode Island has started manufacturing recyclable paper masks it says address two problems brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
MOO Inc.'s masks, made of heavy gauge cotton paper, can affordably help protect workers at businesses when customers forget to bring a mask, and cut down on trash.
“It’s a single sheet of paper with no plastic, no elastic, so it’s completely recyclable,” the company’s chief operating officer, Nicholas Ruotolo, told The Providence Journal for a story published Monday. “It’s a great solution to the challenges that we face, both the health challenges and the environmental ones.”
MOO, which prints business cards, letterhead, fliers and other business products at its Lincoln facility, can also customize the masks with a company logo.
The company, which began production last week, is donating 5,000 masks to Crossroads Rhode Island, an agency that works with the homeless.
