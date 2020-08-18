BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts reported four new coronavirus deaths and more than 200 new cases on Monday, pushing the state's pandemic death toll over 8,600 and its confirmed caseload closer to 115,000.
An uptick in cases prompted the state to hit pause last week on reopening the economy. State public health officials said the seven-day weighted average of positive tests was at 1.4%, the lowest level recorded so far.
The true number of cases is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
Other coronavirus developments in Massachusetts:
Answers To Pandemic Questions
Boston's Museum of Science and a top Harvard University health expert have teamed up to make it easier for anyone anywhere in the world to get answers to their burning questions about the coronavirus pandemic.
The interactive exhibit, featuring Dr. Ashish Jha and using StoryFile's conversational video artificial intelligence technology, was unveiled Monday, the museum said in a statement.
" Ask a Virtual Expert: COVID Conversations with Dr. Jha " allows the curious both on-site and remotely to ask a digital image of Jha a multitude of questions about COVID-19. The answers are based on Jha's responses to more than 550 questions.
The museum's goal is to make complex scientific topics accessible, President Tim Ritchie said in a statement. "The suite of COVID exhibit content we present in the museum and online — especially the opportunity to have a "personal" conversation with an AI version of one of the world's leading public health scientists — does just that," he said.
Jha is a professor of global health at Harvard and director of the Harvard Global Health Institute.
"Collaborating with the Museum of Science on this experience was, for me, an extraordinary opportunity to reach people — children and adults alike — with fact-based information about health policy, disease transmission, the importance of masks and social distancing and global efforts to combat COVID-19," he said in a statement.
New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The University of New Hampshire expects to open a coronavirus testing lab with a 12-hour turnaround time for results within a few weeks, the head of the state university system said Monday.
USNH Chancellor Todd Leach joined colleagues from private colleges and the community college system for a discussion hosted by U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan. Students have begun returning to many campuses this week, and so far the process has gone smoothly, they said.
At the public universities, students are required to get tested for the virus before arriving, and will be tested upon arrival and again within weeks, Leach said.
The new lab will be able to process thousands of samples a day, not just from the UNH campus in Durham but from Plymouth State University and Keene State College, Leach said.
The Numbers:
As of Monday, 7,004 people had tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, an increase of 16 from the previous day. The number of deaths stood at 423. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire decreased over the past two weeks from 25 new cases per day on Aug. 2 to 22 new cases per day on Aug. 16.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
Legal Aid:
A nonprofit advocacy organization is partnering with three of New Hampshire's largest law firms to help low-income families avoid homelessness during the pandemic.
New Hampshire Legal Assistance is using a federally-funded grant from the state's nonprofit emergency relief fund to meet the increased demand for legal help because of the pandemic. Attorneys from McLane Middleton; Sheehan Phinney Bass & Green; and Rath, Young and Pignatelli will work at NHLA on housing and benefits cases through mid-December.
Maine
MILLINOCKET, Maine (AP) — Two dozen Maine residents tested positive for the coronavirus after a wedding reception in Millinocket — the state's first outbreak linked to a social gathering, officials said Monday.
Eighteen people who attended the Aug. 7 reception and six others who had close contact with attendees subsequently tested positive, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control.
All told, about 65 people attended the indoor event at the Big Moose Inn, said Maine CDC spokesman Robert Long.
The governor's executive orders put in place during the global pandemic limit indoor gatherings to 50 people if there’s adequate space, while 100 people are allowed at outdoor events. Attendees should also follow physical distancing guidelines and wear masks while not eating.
The Maine CDC was communicating with Big Moose Inn about the nature of the event and adherence to state requirements. A telephone message was left at the inn on Monday afternoon.
