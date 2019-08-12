CORRECTS NAME OF SHERIFF TO NICK COCCHI - In this Aug. 5, 2019 photo, Israel Rivera, left, and Michael Manning greet each other during a group counseling session at the Hampden County Sheriff's Department's minimum security, residential treatment facility in Springfield, Mass. The county jail is marking one year of treating men civilly committed for substance abuse reasons. Sheriff Nick Cocchi and his supporters have said the program, one of just three in the state treating civilly committed men and the only in western Massachusetts, can play a key role in efforts to curb the Springfield area's opioid problem. But civil rights group want the practice of imprisoning men for addiction treatment ended. (AP Photo/Philip Marcelo)