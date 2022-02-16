BOSTON (AP) — An American Airlines employee allegedly stabbed a coworker with a multi-use tool during a fight inside Boston's Logan Airport early Tuesday, state police said.
The altercation broke out on the ramp side of Terminal B at around 1:30 a.m., The Boston Globe reported.
The alleged attacker, a 34-year-old man from Leominster, was caught by state troopers inside the terminal with a Leatherman tool, and has been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, said David Procopio, a state police spokesperson.
The victim is a 38-year-old man from Lynn, Procopio said. He was released from the hospital later Tuesday, said Matthew Brelis, a spokesperson for the Suffolk district attorney's office.
American Airlines did not immediately respond to a message from the Globe seeking comment Tuesday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.