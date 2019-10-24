BOSTON (AP) — State health officials are reporting another 17 confirmed or probable cases of vaping-associated lung injury to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
That brings the total number of Massachusetts cases reported to the CDC by Wednesday to 46 — 16 confirmed and 30 probable.
To date, the state has received 184 reports of suspected vaping-associated lung injury.
Of the 46 cases reported to the CDC, 27 were in women and 19 in men. Forty were hospitalized. One, a woman in her 60s, died.
Twenty-one were under 30 and 11 were age 50 or above.
On Tuesday, Gov. Charlie Baker appealed a judge's ruling that would lift his four-month ban on the sale of nicotine vaping products unless the administration holds a public hearing.
