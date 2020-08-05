LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts police officer has been taken to the hospital with what were described as serious leg and foot injuries after being struck by a vehicle speeding away from the scene of a suspected break-in.
In response, a second officer fired his service weapon at the fleeing vehicle, Lawrence police said in a posting on their official Facebook page. It was not clear if anyone was struck by the gunfire.
The officers were investigating a suspected break-in at about 11:45 p.m. Monday, police said.
The vehicle hit the officer, "pinning him in place," police said.
The injured officer was treated at the scene by paramedics and later flown to a Boston hospital, police said. The officer, whose injuries are not considered life threatening, was not publicly identified but was described as a 51-year-old veteran.
Police chased the vehicle that struck the officer, and it crashed a short distance away. One suspect was taken into custody and police continue to search for more suspects.
Elisamuel Fernandez-Pagan, 32, of Lawrence was charged with breaking and entering and receiving a stolen motor vehicle, police told The Eagle-Tribune.
It's unclear when he will be arraigned.
State police are assisting in the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.