LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of the woman in a wheelchair who died last weekend after she was struck by a pickup truck with a snowplow attached.
The woman who was struck at about 7 p.m. Saturday in Lowell was identified by the Middlesex district attorney's office on Monday as Deanne Fontes, 27 of Lowell.
Fontes was being pushed by a 39-year-old Carlisle man when they were struck at a street corner, according to authorities. It was snowing at the time.
The woman was thrown under a parked vehicle across the street.
The driver struck the pair when they appeared from behind a parked vehicle and told investigators he could not stop in time, police said.
Both victims were taken to the hospital. The woman died from her injuries on Sunday morning.
The driver stayed at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
