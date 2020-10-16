BOSTON (AP) — The number of Massachusetts cities and towns that are considered at high risk for transmission of the coronavirus has grown to 63 from 40 in just one week, according to the state Department of Public Health.
The weekly statewide map released Wednesday is based on data collected from Sept. 27 to Oct. 10, according to the department.
Communities that have had more than 8 cases per 100,000 residents in the last 14 days are considered to be at high risk.
Those include the state's three largest cities of Boston, Worcester and Springfield, but also many smaller communities, including Acushnet, Oxford and Nantucket.
The statewide average daily case rate is 8.7 per 100,000 residents.
Not all the news was bleak. Several communities were downgraded from high risk to moderate risk, while 10 towns went from moderate to low risk, health officials said.
The state's confirmed COVID-19 death toll is now nearly 9,430 and its confirmed caseload is more than 138,000, according to state data released Wednesday.
VIRUS BY THE NUMBERS
Massachusetts reported 23 newly confirmed coronavirus deaths and nearly 570 newly confirmed cases Thursday, pushing the state's confirmed COVID-19 death toll to more than 9,450 and its confirmed caseload to more than 138,600.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests stood at 1.3% — up from 0.8% a month ago. The true number of cases is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest some people can be infected and not feel sick.
There were more than 500 people reported hospitalized Thursday because of COVID-19, and more than 90 in intensive care units.
The three-day average of the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients stood at 505, up from 321 about a month ago.
The number of probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported in long-term care facilities was more than 6,230.
There were also two probable COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday, bringing the total number of probable deaths since the start of the pandemic to 220.
HOUSE PARTY PROBLEM
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said the city has been receiving more complaints about house parties, particularly in the South Boston neighborhood.
City agencies will be tightening restrictions on the gatherings, which Walsh said could increase the chance of the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
Those attending houses parties are putting themselves and others in their families and communities at risk as new cases of the disease continue to rise, Walsh said at an afternoon press conference outside City Hall on Thursday.
"Not going to a party is a small sacrifice," Walsh said.
The city will also step up the number of spot checks at restaurants to make sure they're following rules on mask wearing and capacity limits at tables, Walsh said.
A look at coronavirus news from around New England:
NEW HAMPSHIRE
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire is “pausing" all hockey activities in indoor rinks for two weeks following positive COVID-19 tests for 158 people associated with the sport over the last two months, Gov. Chris Sununu and health officials said Thursday.
Dr. Ben Chan, state epidemiologist, said the cases are from 23 different hockey-related New Hampshire organizations and teams, “and there are additional connections with out-of-state ice hockey organizations."
Chan said people who have acquired the virus through hockey have been associated with, and potentially exposed others, in at least 24 different K-12 schools throughout the state.
“This type of spread and exposure to other facilities and organizations within the community increases the risk of introduction and spread of COVID-19 in other settings outside of hockey," Chan said.
Rinks will be cleaned and sanitized and guidance on the sport will be revised and more testing will be conducted. The suspension, which also affects ice skating in general, is in effect until Oct. 29.
College team activity is on hold, in addition to youth and amateur organization activities.
“We don't know exactly where the pinpoints are here, whether it's something on the ice or something in the locker rooms," Sununu said.
“We've been working with this community for a couple of months; it's not getting better,” he added.
EDUCATION, BUSINESS FUNDING
The state is setting aside $45 million in federal coronavirus relief funding to help public schools, Gov. Chris Sununu said Thursday.
Most of the amount — $35 million — will be distributed on a per-pupil basis, or about $200 per child, on items such as computers and technology, Sununu said. That money can be spent through 2021.
The remaining $10 million is going into a reserve fund for coronavirus-related costs, such as testing and personal protection equipment.
Sununu also announced an additional $100 million in a second “Main Street" fund for small businesses who need more relief during the pandemic. The initial fund provided about $340 million to over 5,000 businesses.
Qualified businesses can apply for this fund, regardless of whether they received money from the first one, Sununu said.
Applications will be accepted from Oct. 19 to Oct. 30.
THE NUMBERS
As of Thursday, a total of 9,426 people had tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, an increase of 82 from the previous day. Five new deaths were announced, bringing the total to 463.
The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire has risen over the past two weeks from 37 new cases per day on Sept. 30 to 78 new cases per day on Oct. 14.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia or death.
MAINE
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine has awarded more than 2,300 economic recovery grants to small businesses and nonprofit groups in the state to help them weather the coronavirus pandemic.
The grants totaled $105 million and were supported by federal coronavirus relief funds, Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said Thursday. More than 2,000 of the awards went to small businesses.
“While these funds will not make them whole, they offer some lifeline to keep afloat those small businesses that are at the core of our economy," Mills said.
A little more than a third of the grants went to businesses that work in the hospitality sector, Mills said. A second round of recovery grants in forthcoming, she said.
THE NUMBERS
Another 31 coronavirus cases have been reported in the state, the Maine CDC reported Thursday.
That brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 5,836, while the number of deaths rose by one to 144, officials said. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Maine was about 31, which is about what it was a week ago.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
NEARBY STATES
Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Nirav Shah said officials and residents in the state need to keep a watchful eye on the rates of coronavirus infection in other states.
The number of cases per day is growing in all five of the other New England states, Shah said.
“Maine is holding steady but we can't ignore what's happening in our neighbors yards,” Shah said.
The state requires visitors from most states to quarantine for two weeks or produce a negative coronavirus test. However, it exempts visitors from New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey from that rule.
RHODE ISLAND
Children in Rhode Island will still be allowed to go trick-or-treating on Halloween, Gov. Gina Raimondo said Thursday, but she urged people not to hold Halloween parties, even if they are within the state's gathering limit of 15 people.
“Trick-or-treating gives kids a sense of normalcy," the Democratic governor said at a news conference to announce new strategies and regulations to stem a recent increase of new confirmed coronavirus cases.
Children should wear masks designed to prevent the spread of the virus, go in smaller groups, and end before dark this year, she added. She urged parents to come up with alternatives, including costume movie nights.
State police will triple enforcement efforts on Halloween, and Raimondo is asking local police departments to do the same. The state Department of Business Regulation will also step up enforcement at bars and restaurants.
She asked college and school administrators as well as parents to do their part to discourage Halloween parties, especially because the state is seeing a surge in cases among younger people.
CASES ON THE RISE
The Rhode Island Department of Health on Thursday reported 228 new confirmed coronavirus cases, but that was out of more than 12,300 tests performed, a positivity rate of about 1.9%.
The 7-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Rhode Island has risen over the past two weeks from about 1.1% on Sept. 30 to almost 1.9% on Wednesday, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.
Raimondo has said repeatedly she wants to keep it lower than 2%.
The 7-day rolling average of daily new cases in Rhode Island has risen over the past two weeks from almost 117 on Sept. 30 to more than 198 on Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins.
The state also reported two more virus-related fatalities, for a total of 1,149. Both patients were in their 90s.
The number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 was 129 as of Tuesday, the latest day for which the information was available, down slightly from the day before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.