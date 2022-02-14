BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — Four men killed in action during the Vietnam War are being honored in Beverly with the naming of city squares in their honor.
The City Council voted this week to approve a request by the Beverly Veterans Council to erect signs in memory of Cpl. Donald Contarino, Lance Cpl. John Glasser, Capt. James Shotwell and Sgt. Alfred Small, The Salem News reported.
Paul Lantz, commander of Beverly Veterans of Foreign Wars Fortunato Post 545, said he researched where they lived Beverly so that signs can be out up in squares located in their neighborhoods.
Beverly Fielding, Small's niece, said she is thrilled that her uncle is being remembered.
"If my grandmother was here she would be so grateful that this is being done for her son," she said.
The city has dedicated dozens of squares, parks, playgrounds and memorials to veterans over the years. The last time a square was dedicated was in 2009, in honor of Stephen Fortunato, who was killed in Afghanistan.
