FILE - In this This Jan. 6, 2020, file photo, Boston City Council President Kim Janey attends an event at Boston City Hall. Boston has a new mayor in Janey, who became the city’s first female and first person of color to take the office Monday, March 22, 2021. Marty Walsh resigned Monday evening to become President Joe Biden’s labor secretary. Janey, who is Black, stepped into the role of acting mayor and is scheduled to be sworn in Wednesday. (David L Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, File)