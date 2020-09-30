CANTON, Mass. (AP) — State Police say a trooper suffered minor injuries Tuesday when he was dragged by a motorcyclist fleeing a gas station in Canton.
The trooper was trying to talk with two motorcyclists at a gas station on Route 138 around 10 p.m. after receiving a report of motorcycles racing in the area.
As the trooper approached, the motorcyclists sped away. One of them struck the trooper and dragged him from the gas station pumps into Route 138, police say. The trooper declined to be taken to a hospital and stayed on the job.
Police have released photos of the suspects and are asking the public to help identify them.
