FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts state police have identified a man who was struck by a tractor trailer and killed in Framingham.
Mustapha Faddi, of Marlborough, 57, was driving on Route 90 on Saturday morning when his car broke down, police said Monday. He got out of the car and was later struck by a tractor trailer driving by a 67-year-old man from Linden, New Jersey.
No charges have been filed. The crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.