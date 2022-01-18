SALISBURY, Mass. (AP) — A coastal Massachusetts motel and four other buildings were destroyed early Monday when strong winds pushed massive flames through the structures.
The fire at Michael's Oceanfront Motel in Salisbury was called in just before 2 a.m., according to the State Department of Fire Services. The fire spread to and destroyed four other buildings described as residential, and damaged several others, officials said. There were no injuries. Authorities have not determined how or where it started.
Videos and photos from the scene showed large flames burning multiple structures in the northeastern beach town, just south of the New Hampshire state line.
"Our top priority throughout the night was to protect the surrounding community from a large and growing fire that was being pushed toward other structures by high wind conditions," Salisbury Fire Chief Scott Carrigan said in a statement.
The American Red Cross said it was assisting more than 30 people displaced by the fire.
John McGuirk told WCVB-TV he woke up to an officer banging on his door telling him to get out.
