FILE — Monica Cannon-Grant, front left, leads demonstrators as they march from Nubian Square to Boston Police headquarters, April 21, 2021, in Boston, as they celebrate the conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin and demand for an end to police brutality. Cannon-Grant, who founded a Boston nonprofit that works to reduce violence in the city and help its victims, and her husband Clark Grant, pleaded not guilty in a remote hearing in federal court, in Boston, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, to using the organization's funds for personal expenses including hotel stays, restaurant meals, and a trip to a nail salon. (Erin Clark/The Boston Globe via AP, File)