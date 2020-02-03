BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts House Speaker Robert DeLeo reported having more than $848,000 in his campaign account as of the end of 2019, giving him a larger political war chest than many statewide candidates.
The total cash on hand the powerful Winthrop Democrat reported in a year-end campaign finance report puts him ahead of Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey, who reported having about $518,000 in cash in her account as of the end of the year.
Healey is considered a possible candidate for governor in the 2022 election.
Democratic Senate President Karen Spilka ended the year with nearly $468,000 in her account.
DeLeo's and Spilka's hauls also put them ahead of fellow Democrats Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin, who reported having $320,000 in his account, Treasurer Deb Goldberg, who reported having $178,000 in her campaign coffers, and Auditor Suzanne Bump, who had $62,000.
Republican Gov. Charlie Baker ended 2019 with slightly more than DeLeo and Spilka, about $954,000.
Republican Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito far outpaced both. The possible future candidate for governor reported more than $1.7 million in her account as of the end of 2019.
Unlike DeLeo or Spilka, none of the statewide candidates are up for re-election this year.
