ORANGE, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts officials have identified the victim of a fatal gas truck crash as a 62-year-old New Hampshire woman.
State police said Sunday that Lois Ann Johnson, of Woodstock, New Hampshire, was the truck driver who died in Friday night's wreck on Route 2 in Orange, Massachusetts.
Authorities also announced there were no immediate signs of driver impairment.
Troopers say Johnson was driving a tractor-trailer that crashed through a guardrail and rolled over. The truck was carrying cylinders of pressurized natural gas and bore stickers saying it was transporting methane, a main component of natural gas.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
Route 2 was closed overnight through Saturday afternoon during the cleanup and investigation. Parts of the area were evacuated briefly until it was determined to be safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.