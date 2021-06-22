SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man convicted of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of his girlfriend is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday.
Van Dorsey Jr., 33, of Springfield, faces a mandatory term of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Dorsey was found guilty by a Hampden Superior Court jury on Monday of killing Monique Van Zandt, 25, on May 12, 2015.
She was found by police in her home with multiple stab wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.
Dorsey, who authorities say was on drugs at the time, was arrested hours after her death, which police said was the result of a domestic dispute.
"The great work by the Springfield Police Department's Homicide Unit lead to a swift arrest and now successful prosecution," District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said in an emailed statement.
