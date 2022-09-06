BOSTON (AP) — Boston police are investigating a triple shooting early Sunday morning that left two people dead and a third injured.
The shooting happened at about 3 a.m. in the city's Dorchester neighborhood.
One of the victims died at the scene and another died at a local hospital a short time later, according to investigators.
Police said a third individual suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests were reported and the identities of the victims were not immediately released.
Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement that the shooting is "yet another deadly reminder of the perils to our neighborhoods when too many guns are in the hands of too many people willing to pull the trigger anywhere and anytime."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.