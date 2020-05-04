LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — One person was killed and two others were hurt in a shooting in Lawrence, police said.
The shooting occurred at about 9 p.m. Sunday near Newton and Andover streets, according to authorities.
One victim was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. No information about the other two victims was disclosed.
No names were released.
The shooting remains under investigation by Lawrence police and the Essex district attorney's office.
