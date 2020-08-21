BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts health officials will begin offering rapid mobile testing units to schools that request them in the fall as Gov. Charlie Baker continues to encourage schools in communities with low coronavirus transmission rates to open for full or hybrid in-classroom teaching.
The testing units would be deployed if a school meets certain criteria and requests the help.
Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders said Thursday that the criteria would include two or more students, teachers or staff members not from the same household who test positive for COVID-19 within a 14-day period, with the transmission of the disease likely occurring in the classroom.
Testing students would require permission from parents, she said.
Baker said the testing units shouldn't be used as a replacement for testing that is already available at locations across the state.
Baker said nearly three-quarters of school districts in the state are either planning to reopen with full in-person learning or hybrid learning models.
"I don't think we should go into this with the assumption that it can't be done, because it has been done successfully," he said during the Thursday press conference. "This can be done."
Baker said the average turnaround time for getting the results of a COVID-19 test is down to about two days in Massachusetts.
"The week-long delays we've seen elsewhere in the country, simply are not the norm here in the commonwealth," he said.
Virus By The Numbers
Massachusetts reported 12 newly confirmed coronavirus deaths and more than 260 newly confirmed cases on Thursday, pushing the state's confirmed COVID-19 death toll to nearly 8,660 and its confirmed caseload to more than 115,300.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests was about 1.3%. The true number of cases is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
The state on Wednesday also reported a total of 9,370 probable cases and more than 230 probable COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic — in addition to the confirmed cases.
There were nearly 380 people reported hospitalized Thursday because of COVID-19, while more than 60 were in intensive care units.
The number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 related deaths at long-term care homes rose to more than 5,690 or about 64% of all confirmed and probable deaths in Massachusetts attributed to the disease.
Courthouse Shutdown
Ten people who work at a Massachusetts courthouse have tested positive for the coronavirus, and the building will remain closed until further notice, according to a court official.
In addition to the 10 New Bedford District Court employees who tested positive, 25 have tested negative for the disease and additional test results are pending, trial court spokeswoman Jennifer Donahue told The Standard-Times.
The facility closed for cleaning and disinfecting last week after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. Donahue said in an email Wednesday that court officials do not yet have a reopening date for the public.
"The Trial Court is analyzing the protocol in response to this situation and working with the Department of Public Health," she said, "There are still virtual hearings going on, and in-person matters for New Bedford are currently taking place in Fall River."
NEW HAMPSHIRE
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Struggling restaurant owners asked a state task force Thursday to both reduce restrictions aimed at controlling the coronavirus and increase efforts to educate the public about them.
John Dunn, director of operations at Michael Timothy’s Dining Group, told the governor’s Economic Reopening Task Force that state officials need to do more to explain to the public why masks are required when entering, exiting and moving about restaurants.
“All of the enforcement of this is being placed on our hospitality workers. We have some young workers who are coming against some people who are very adamant about not wearing a mask and are abusive to staff,” he said.
Dunn’s company operates five restaurants in Nashua, Merrimack and Portsmouth. And while they’ve been thankful for this summer’s dry, warm weather, it won’t last long, he warned, and the end of outdoor dining will cut business in half. Currently, restaurants in Rockingham, Hillsborough, Merrimack and Strafford counties are limited to 50% of their capacity indoors.
“We need to start looking at how we can improve our seating capacity within the restaurants safely,” he said.
The Numbers
As of Thursday, 7,050 have tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, an increase of 14 from the previous day. One new death was announced, for a total of 428. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire decreased over the past two weeks from 28 new cases per day on Aug. 5 to 21 new cases per day on Aug. 19.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia or death.
MAINE
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday it has issued a citation of imminent health hazard to a Millinocket inn that was the site of a wedding associated with a coronavirus outbreak.
There are 32 cases of the virus associated with the wedding, Maine CDC director Nirav Shah.
Shah said the Big Moose Inn exceeded the state’s indoor gathering limit, among other violations of state rules. The citation does not carry an immediate fine, but a fine could result if the inn does not comply with the investigation.
Shah said the inn has signaled it will comply. One person is hospitalized as a result of the outbreak, which affected people age 4 to 78, he said.
“The median age is 42,” Shah said. “Most of the cases that have been detected thus far are individuals who are symptomatic."
About 65 people attended the Aug. 7 event. A representative for the Big Moose Inn declined to comment.
Cases Count
Maine has had more than 4,200 reported cases of the virus. State public health officials announced an additional death from the virus on Thursday. The state has been the site of 128 deaths from the coronavirus.
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.
