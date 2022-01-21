FILE - Students walk past the "Great Dome" atop Building 10 on the Massachusetts Institute of Technology campus, April 3, 2017, in Cambridge, Mass. The Justice Department dropped its case Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 against MIT professor Gang Chen, charged last year with hiding work he did for the Chinese government, saying it "could no longer meet its burden of proof at trial." Chen was accused last year of concealing ties to Beijing while also collecting U.S. dollars for his nanotechnology research. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)