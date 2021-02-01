Woburn, MA (01801)

Today

Windy...cloudy with rain and snow. High 34F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Periods of rain and snow. Windy. Low 32F. Winds NE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.