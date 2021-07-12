In this July 25, 2018 photograph, a man pushes a stroller while walking a dog at the foot of the Wachusett Reservoir Dam, which holds back up to 65 billion gallons of water, in Clinton, Mass. Lawmakers in Congress have introduced a bill that would pump tens of billions of dollars into fixing and upgrading the country's dams. The bill, introduced by Democratic U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster of New Hampshire, proposed to spend nearly $26 billion to make the repairs that would enhance safety and increase the power generation capacity of the country's dams. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)