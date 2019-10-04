BOSTON (AP) — State police say 13 protesters were arrested inside the Massachusetts Statehouse for refusing to leave the building.
A department spokesman says troopers responded to the House Speaker’s office after the building closed at 6 p.m. Thursday, where about 25 people had gathered in the reception area and were sitting in doorways and blocking paths.
Although some voluntarily moved, state police say some “had indicated beforehand their preference to be arrested.”
Nine women and four men were arrested on trespassing charges. State police say they are expected to be released on personal recognizance.
The protesters were from a group called Movimiento Cosecha, which advocates for driver’s licenses for all immigrants, whether they are in the U.S. legally or not.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.