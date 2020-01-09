Wendy Murphy, left, legal counsel for Equal Means Equal, faces reporters as Natalie White, right, vice president of the organization, looks on during a news conference, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Boston, held to address issues about a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court. Supporters of the Equal Rights Amendment filed the federal lawsuit in Massachusetts aimed at paving the way for adoption of the long-delayed constitutional amendment. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)