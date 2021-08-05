FILE - This Aug. 31, 1954 file photo shows boats driven up onto docks and buildings, and knocked into the water in the Menemsha section of Martha's Vineyard as a howling Hurricane Carol accompanied by fiercely driving rain struck New England causing millions of dollars of damage. An environmental report being released Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021 paints a dire picture for the famous islands of Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket in Massachusetts in the face of rising sea levels and more powerful coastal storms caused by climate change. (AP Photo/DCG, File)