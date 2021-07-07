SEEKONK, Mass. (AP) — A 66-year-old man has been found shot to death inside a Seekonk home, authorities said.
Police, responding to 911 calls about possible gunfire inside an apartment, went to the scene just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to a statement from the office of Bristol District Attorney Thomas Quinn III and Seekonk police.
When first responders arrived, they located the victim in the apartment, according to authorities.
The victim, identified as Joseph Housley, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing. No additional information was made public and no arrests have been announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.