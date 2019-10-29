SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — The trial of a Massachusetts man charged with killing a 5-month-old baby in 2013 has started.
Masslive.com reports that the prosecution and defense made opening statements Monday in the murder trial of Miguel Fonseca-Colon in Hampden Superior Court.
Prosecutors say the baby, Jadamier Cintron, was brought to the hospital in January 2013. Doctors found he had 32 broken bones, including a skull fracture, plus a punctured spleen and other injuries.
Fonseca-Colon was one of several guests the baby's mother hosted at her Springfield home. Prosecutors say the injuries occurred during a 20-minute period the suspect was caring for the baby while the mother ran out for food and juice.
Fonseca-Colon has denied harming the child. His attorney says the infant died of cardiac arrest due to respiratory infections.
