BOSTON (AP) — Several people have died in traffic crashes on Massachusetts roads over the holiday weekend, authorities said.
A car and a tractor-trailer crashed on Sandwich Road in Bourne at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday, police said.
The woman driving the car died and the truck driver was not injured. It appears as if the car crossed the centerline, police said.
In a separate case, a car and an SUV collided on Interstate 95 in Woburn at about 8:45 p.m. Sunday, state police said in a release.
Both vehicles were heading north when, for reasons still under investigation, the car veered to the right and struck a guardrail, then crossed back into the travel lanes and into the path of the SUV.
The driver of the car, a 37-year-old Needham man, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, state police said.
And in Everett at about 12:30 a.m. Monday, a woman died when her vehicle struck a parked car, and a tree before crashing into the front porch of a home, according to a statement from the Middlesex district attorney's office. A passenger was hurt but no one in the home was injured.
No names were released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.