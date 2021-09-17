FILE - In this June 24, 2019, file photo, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, of West Springfield, Mass., a truck driver, is arraigned on charges in causing the deaths of seven motorcycle riders, in Springfield, Mass. The New Hampshire Supreme Court has rejected an appeal for a bail hearing for the truck driver who's been in jail since he was charged with causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in 2019. Twenty-five-year-old Zhukovskyy is scheduled to face trial on Nov. 29, 2021 on multiple counts of negligent homicide, manslaughter, driving under the influence and reckless conduct stemming from the crash that happened in Randolph. He pleaded not guilty. (Don Treeger/The Republican via AP, Pool)