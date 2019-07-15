BOSTON (AP) — The new Encore Boston Harbor casino raked in nearly $16.8 million in gambling revenue and paid $4.2 million in state taxes in its first week of operation.
That's according to figures released Monday by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission.
The Boston-area's first resort casino opened its doors on June 23. During its highly-publicized first week of operation, the Wynn Resorts-owned facility in Everett reported approximately $9.1 million in revenues from slot machines and $7.7 million from table games.
MGM Springfield, the state's first resort casino which opened last August, reported just under $20 million in total gambling revenues for the entire month of June.
The slots-only Plainridge Park Casino took in $13.5 million in June.
In all, Massachusetts received more than $15.8 million in casino taxes last month.
