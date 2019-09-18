LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Prosecutors say a man broke into the home of a woman he knows, killed a tenant, then raped the woman when she got home and discovered the dead body.
Hoeup Honn was held without bail at his arraignment Tuesday pending a hearing to determine whether he is a danger. Not guilty pleas to charges including aggravated rape and assault and battery causing serious bodily injury were entered on his behalf. Prosecutors say they anticipate filing a murder charge.
Authorities in a statement say police responded to a Lowell home at about 3 p.m. Monday after the woman fled when the suspect fell asleep.
A male tenant in his 50s was found dead.
The victims' names were not released.
The 38-year-old Honn's court-appointed attorney declined comment.
