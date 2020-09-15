CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (AP) — The victim of a weekend car crash in Rhode Island has been identified as a Massachusetts man.
Justin Viera, 30, of New Bedford was driving on U.S. Route 1 in Charlestown just after midnight on Sunday when his car left the road and struck a tree, according to a news release Monday from Lt. Philip Gingerella Sr.
The car was found by police on the southbound side of the highway. No other vehicles were involved
The unconscious Viera was pulled from the vehicle and given CPR at the scene. He was taken by ambulance to Westerly Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, Charlestown police said.
The reason the car went off the road remains under investigation, police said.
